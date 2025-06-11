Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

