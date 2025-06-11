Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $250.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.25. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

