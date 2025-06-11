Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MSG Entertainment worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,604,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,722,000 after acquiring an additional 964,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,454,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,733,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research raised MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MSG Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

MSGE stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. MSG Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $44.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

