Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $516.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.79 and its 200 day moving average is $515.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

