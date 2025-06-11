Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.47.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

