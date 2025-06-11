Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,555 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,904,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,466,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 882.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 437,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,186,000 after acquiring an additional 392,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $242.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.68 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Get Our Latest Report on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.