Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 375.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. The trade was a 6.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.20. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.80.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

