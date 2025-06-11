Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 239.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $111.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

