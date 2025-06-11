Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MO opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.
MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
