Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $489.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.11 and a 200 day moving average of $482.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,090 shares of company stock valued at $533,853. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

