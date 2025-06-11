Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $6,490,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.6%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $212.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.