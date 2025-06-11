Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,961,000 after buying an additional 290,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,409,000 after buying an additional 59,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,826,000 after buying an additional 165,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,720,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after buying an additional 826,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.75. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

