Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

