Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $456.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $258.85 and a twelve month high of $463.38. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,992 shares of company stock worth $4,634,519 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.