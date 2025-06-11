Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,214 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,690,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $19,588,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

