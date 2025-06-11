Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Graham by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $953.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $934.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $929.01. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $683.00 and a 1 year high of $1,015.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.05%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

