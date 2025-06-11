Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.23. News Co. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

