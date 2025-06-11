Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern



Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

