Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

