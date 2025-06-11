Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,766,000 after purchasing an additional 360,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,456,000 after purchasing an additional 305,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. Masco’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

