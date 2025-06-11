Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,219,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VTWV stock opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $161.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.47.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.