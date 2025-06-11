Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $455.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $538.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.16.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

