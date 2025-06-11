Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 765 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3,471.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 105,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

