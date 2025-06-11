Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,527 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Revolve Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

RVLV stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

