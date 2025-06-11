Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

