Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,795,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $731.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.