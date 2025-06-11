Myecfo LLC Has $355,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Myecfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,614,169 shares of company stock worth $366,510,238 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

