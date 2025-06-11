Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Get alerts:

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies that manipulate matter at the atomic or molecular scale. These firms work on applications ranging from advanced materials and electronics to medical diagnostics and drug delivery systems. Investing in nanotechnology stocks offers exposure to a rapidly evolving high-tech sector with significant growth potential—and corresponding market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.14. The company had a trading volume of 47,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $234.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,235. NVE has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $354.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 200,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,836. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,078. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.24. 2,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,281. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ:CLNNW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Monday. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,895. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNNW

Recommended Stories