NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,118,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 408,239 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

