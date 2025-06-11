NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 999 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,938,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CMS opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

