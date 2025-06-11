NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

