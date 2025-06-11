NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 187,300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in International Paper by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720,575 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,201,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. International Paper has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

