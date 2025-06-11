NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 104,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3,301.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,253 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in NNN REIT by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 299,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.50) on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.6%

NNN opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.41%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

