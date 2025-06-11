Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $158,657,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $356.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

