NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.3% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,614,169 shares of company stock valued at $366,510,238. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.23. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

