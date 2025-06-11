NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,911 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.2% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,614,169 shares of company stock valued at $366,510,238. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

