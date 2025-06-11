OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 143 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23,923.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 728,942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $165,162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $268.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.15.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

