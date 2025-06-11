OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 6,996 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 503.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $7,922,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 0.5%

HBI opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

