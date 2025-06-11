OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 1,728 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,391 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

