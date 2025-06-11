OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ING Groep by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after buying an additional 1,353,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $14,375,000. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $11,730,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $10,129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 671.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 487,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.13. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.6526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

