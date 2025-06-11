OLD National Bancorp IN Has $154,000 Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 156,663 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This represents a yield of 17.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.