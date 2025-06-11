OLD National Bancorp IN Has $204,000 Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.21%.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Veritas cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

