OLD National Bancorp IN Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,043,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after buying an additional 4,300,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $27.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

