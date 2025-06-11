OLD National Bancorp IN Has $242,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after purchasing an additional 235,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,445,000 after purchasing an additional 204,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

STAG opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

