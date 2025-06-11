OLD National Bancorp IN Has $252,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 214,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

