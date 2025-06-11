OLD National Bancorp IN Has $362,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,264,000 after acquiring an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:HCA opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.