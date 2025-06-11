OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,644 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $314,794 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.4%

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

