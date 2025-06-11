OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

