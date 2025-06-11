OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,620,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after buying an additional 1,014,735 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.85 and a twelve month high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

