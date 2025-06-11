OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fortive were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.4% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 80,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 152,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

